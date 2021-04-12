Monday, April 12, 2021 10:21 am
Firefighters rescue pet in house fire
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne firefighters rescued a pet from a house fire Sunday night in a west-side home. The resident was able to escape without injuries.
Firefighters arrived at 1717 High St. just after 8 p.m., two minutes after a call was made to dispatchers, a statement from the department said. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the front porch and the first-floor window of the two-story home.
Firefighters found a pet inside and were able to give it oxygen. The pet was reunited with its owner, the statement said.
The fire was under control in 20 minutes; the house was damaged heavily.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
