Tuesday, April 13, 2021 4:20 pm
Highway work to close Allen County roads
The Journal Gazette
Lanes of Interstate 69 will be closed for about a month, beginning Monday, during bridge maintenance work on the eastbound I-469 bridge over the interstate, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.
The bridge-painting work will be done in sections, and only one lane of I-69 will be open in each direction between Yoder/Hoagland Road and Exit 299, INDOT said in a statement.
The following Allen County roads will be closed as part of the construction:
- Aboite Center Road between the West Jefferson Boulevard exit and Covington Road;
- Leesburg Road between Bass and Hillegas roads from April 19 to April 30;
- Auburn Road between the Coldwater Road exit and Wallen Road.
