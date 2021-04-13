The Journal Gazette
 
    Highway work to close Allen County roads

    The Journal Gazette

    Lanes of Interstate 69 will be closed for about a month, beginning Monday, during bridge maintenance work on the eastbound I-469 bridge over the interstate, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

    The bridge-painting work will be done in sections, and only one lane of I-69 will be open in each direction between Yoder/Hoagland Road and Exit 299, INDOT said in a statement.

    The following Allen County roads will be closed as part of the construction:

    • Aboite Center Road between the West Jefferson Boulevard exit and Covington Road;
    • Leesburg Road between Bass and Hillegas roads from April 19 to April 30;
    • Auburn Road between the Coldwater Road exit and Wallen Road.

