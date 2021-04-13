Tuesday, April 13, 2021 4:12 pm
Pipe work to close 2 Allen County roads
The Journal Gazette
Wappes Road between McComb and Greenwell roads and Flatrock Road between Indiana 101 and Lortie Road will be closed for crossover- pipe replacement beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
The work is scheduled to be completed Wednesday afternoon, the highway department said in its notices.
