    Tuesday, April 13, 2021 4:12 pm

    Pipe work to close 2 Allen County roads

    The Journal Gazette

    Wappes Road between McComb and Greenwell roads and Flatrock Road between Indiana 101 and Lortie Road will be closed for crossover- pipe replacement beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

    The work is scheduled to be completed Wednesday afternoon, the highway department said in its notices.

     

