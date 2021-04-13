Verbatim: Mayor supports cancellation of Three Rivers Festival Parade

The following was released on Tuesday, April 13, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Mayor Tom Henry today announced his support of the decision to cancel the 2021 Three Rivers Festival Parade due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19.

Mayor Henry, the Allen County Department of Health, and leaders from the Three Rivers Festival met recently to discuss the challenges of possibly conducting a parade with COVID-19 still prevalent in the community.

“We recognize that this is disappointing news for our community, but we have to ensure that our community is as safe as possible,” said Mayor Henry. “There wasn’t going to be a way to have a parade that would allow for proper social distancing. The safety and well-being of the public is the top priority. I’m appreciative that the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors does plan to move forward with this year’s Three Rivers Festival event with safety protocols and procedures at the forefront.”

The City of Fort Wayne Administration is working with all local festivals and event organizers to help ensure that event organizers can be in position to have safe gatherings that the public can enjoy this summer.