TRF cancels festival parade

The Three Rivers Festival is canceling this year's parade, citing unique challenges during the pandemic.

The festival's board of directors made the decision after talking with the City of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Health Department, the organization said in a statement.

Other events during the festival will be spread out for social distancing and safety, the statement said. It said the parade posed a bigger challenge, with more than 50,000 people expected to attend.

The festival plans to bring the parade back in 2022, the statement said.