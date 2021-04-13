Verbatim: Three Rivers Festival 2021 Parade Cancelled

The following was released on Tuesday, April 13, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, IN, [Tuesday, April 13, 2021] – The Three Rivers Festival faces unique challenges this summer as we host the largest festival in Fort Wayne during a pandemic. After discussions with the City of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Health Department, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this summer’s Three Rivers Festival parade.

The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors made this decision after taking into consideration the health risks involved and difficulties in hosting the festival’s largest event. While other events will be spread out for social distancing and safety measures, the parade is a bigger challenge with more than 50,000 people attending annually. In the end, the safety of our guests, parade participants, and volunteers comes first.

While we are disappointed that we cannot hold the parade this summer, we are thankful that increasing vaccination rates are leading to the return of events around Fort Wayne, including the Three Rivers Festival. We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate our community and our rivers this summer and hope that Three Rivers Festival can be a spark of positivity in our city.

We know our community will understand why we have chosen to cancel the Three Rivers Festival parade in this manner, and we look forward to its return in 2022.