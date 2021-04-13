Spring has sprung -- so has farm equipment

Motorists who are excited about the more spring-like temperatures and opportunity to travel are asked to keep farmers in mind.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and several state agencies said in a Monday news release that farmers are beginning to plant their crops across the state's 15 million acres of farmland. They want drivers to be alert, be courteous and be patient when they encounter farm equipment on Indiana's rural roads.

“Planting season is a crucial time for our Hoosier farmers, they have a lot of ground to cover in a short amount of time,” said a statement from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, secretary of agriculture. “I want to encourage all motorists to stay alert and be cautious while driving on rural roads this spring and to make room for large farm equipment so our roads remain safe for everyone.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018 farm equipment vehicles were involved in 98 crashes across the U.S., with two farm equipment vehicles being involved in fatal crashes in Indiana.