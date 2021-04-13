Indiana: 970 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 970 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 16 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,762 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 700,775 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,307,770 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,306,130 Monday. A total of 9,264,312 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 years-old and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said.

A mobile unit site, administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A total of 3,451,895 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,018,362 first doses and 1,433,533 fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the statement said.