Indiana Department of Health pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

INDIANAPOIS – The Indiana Department of Health is notifying all vaccination clinics using the single dose Johnson & Johnston COVID-19 vaccine to pause its use after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration called for additional review of its safety.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, said Tuesday that six women out of more than 6.7 million doses experienced a blood clot disorder.

She said those who have received the J&J should “rest assured this seems to be extremely rare.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.

It is unknown how long a pause will last.

The state pause came quickly “out of an abundance of caution.”

A mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was set to start at 9 a.m. this morning and the state quickly sent two-dose Moderna vaccine to that site.

The state department is also working with other clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the immediate future.

Weaver said it is still very important for Hoosiers to get vaccinated as the spread of the virus is increasing and mutated strains are showing up more.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

