Verbatim: Identification and Parent or Guardian Required at All Vaccine Appointments

The Allen County Department of Health issued the following release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 14, 2021) – To ensure a smooth and convenient experience at their upcoming vaccine appointments, the health department wants to remind everyone to come prepared with required identification and a legal guardian if under age 18.

Because of the Food and Drug Administration’s age restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines, everyone receiving a shot must provide proof of age by showing an accepted form of identification. The Allen County Department of Health’s site at the Memorial Coliseum provides the Pfizer vaccine, which can be administered to individuals as young as 16 and 17 if age can be proven.

Anyone under the age of 18 must also be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to their appointment.

Parents or guardians should bring their own identification as well as the minor’s proof of age. A driver's license, state ID, military ID, birth certificate or passport are preferred. But staff will accept two or more of the following if primary ID are lost or stolen:

• Current school ID with photo and name

• Current employee ID with photo and name

• Copy of police/fire report if ID was stolen/lost within 6 months

• Voter registration card with signature

• Driver's registration

• Bankcard with signature

• Current vehicle registration or title

• Previous year's tax return or tax-exempt form

• SNAP Card

• Indiana unemployment or child support card

• Medicaid/Medicare card

• WIC card with signature

• Discount club membership card with photo

• Gun permit with signature

• Hunting/fishing license with signature

• Lease, rental or loan agreement with signature

• Medical consent form or hospital discharge form with signature

• Library card with signature

• Court papers with signature

• Probation documents on letterhead

• Work release/inmate card with photo or signature

• Citilink card with photo

The department also encourages everyone to cancel their unneeded appointments by calling 260-449- 7722 and leaving a message with their full name, date of birth, phone number and the date & time of the appointment. They will receive a text or e-mail confirming the cancellation.