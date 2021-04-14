The Journal Gazette
 
    Flatrock Road closure extended

    Additional section to close

    The Journal Gazette

    The closure on Flatrock Road between Indiana 101 and Lortie Road for crossover-pipe replacement has been extended until 3 p.m. Thursday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

    Another section of Flatrock Road, between Morgan and State Line roads, will close from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday during pipe work, the highway department said.

     

     

     

