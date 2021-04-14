Wednesday, April 14, 2021 3:26 pm
Flatrock Road closure extended
Additional section to close
The Journal Gazette
The closure on Flatrock Road between Indiana 101 and Lortie Road for crossover-pipe replacement has been extended until 3 p.m. Thursday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Another section of Flatrock Road, between Morgan and State Line roads, will close from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday during pipe work, the highway department said.
