Wednesday, April 14, 2021 2:14 pm
PFW to open vaccination site
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
Purdue University Fort Wayne will become a vaccination site for students, faculty and staff next week.
The university announced Wednesday it partnered with Walmart Pharmacy to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to the campus community, including those affiliated with Indiana University Fort Wayne.
Appointments for the Moderna vaccine will be scheduled April 20 and 21. Administration of the second dose will be May 18 and 19.
