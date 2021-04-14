Wednesday, April 14, 2021 1:56 pm
Police seek person of interest in April 4 fatal crash
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are seeking information about a person of interest from a fatal crash early April 4.
Police say the man is 5-feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, in his 20s, black, with a slender to average build, and may walk with a limp. He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-8657.
The crash around 1:25 a.m. April 4 left one person dead and three others injured, police have said.
Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lafayette and Clinton streets at McKinnie Avenue, with one of the victims trapped. They said when officers arrived, they found four victims inside a pickup truck that had struck a pole; there was no one inside the car.
Witnesses told police that the truck was traveling north on Lafayette Street when a car was turning east onto McKinnie Avenue from Clinton Street. Police said witnesses saw two people inside the car run from the crash before police arrived.
