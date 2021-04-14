Indiana: 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,233 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 701,971 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,782 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 from the previous day. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,311,123 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,307,770 Tuesday. A total of 9,293,614 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. An Indiana Department of Health mobile unit is offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St. To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, a total of 3,519,666 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,054,305 first doses and 1,465,361 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.