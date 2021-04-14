Albion man faces Whitley rape count

A 25-year-old Albion man was charged with rape after a six-month investigation by Indiana state troopers.

Matthew J. Clark was arrested Sunday at a Mishawaka home. He allegedly raped an 18-year-old Whitley County girl at the Deniston Camping area in Larwill in June.

He was being held at the Whitley County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Detective Andrew Mills turned the investigation over to the Whitley County prosecutor's office, which issued an arrest warrant in March. Master Troopers Joe McLaughlin and Brian Kreger at the Fort Wayne Post tracked Clark to a residence in Mishawaka.

The officers were assisted by Senior Trooper Ben Ennis and Sgt. Andy Smith, also of the Fort Wayne post.