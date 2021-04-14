Silver Alert issued for Warsaw man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 54-year-old Warsaw man missing since Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Gerald Griffith is 5 feet 1, weighs 244 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He has prosthetic legs with the American flag on them and is missing fingers on his left hand.

Griffith is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.