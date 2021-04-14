Motorcyclist killed in deer crash

State police in Ohio are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist late Tuesday in Defiance County.

Officers said Chad L. Goff, 42, was traveling west along U.S. 24 when his bike hit two deer in the roadway about 11:40 p.m.

The Defiance resident was thrown from his motorcycle and then was struck by an oncoming westbound SUV, police said.

Officers did not say if the SUV driver, Rebecca A. Davis, 37, of Napoleon was hurt.