Councilman wonders whether parade could be scaled back to avoid cancellation

A Fort Wayne city councilman is questioning whether the Three Rivers Festival Parade could be scaled back instead of canceled.

"I was disappointed nothing could be worked out," Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said today.

Festival officials announced Tuesday this year's parade would be canceled, but the rest of the festival is still scheduled for July 9 to 17.

This is the second straight year the parade has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus. The entire festival was placed on hiatus last year.

Other festival events will be spread out for social distancing this year, but the parade is a bigger challenge with more than 50,000 people attending annually, festival officials said.

Didier said he understands the dilemma festival officials are in and gives them "the benefit of the doubt."

"I'm not bucking the system," he said.

He questioned whether the parade could be scaled back by requiring a limited number of free tickets to the event.

He said officials might not have had enough time to prepare.

"I've been to hockey games already," Didier said. "They do a pretty good job of keeping people safe."

Festival Board President John Nichter could not immediately be reached for comment today on Didier's suggestion.

Mayor Tom Henry said he supported canceling the parade. The city is working with all local festivals and event organizers to help ensure they can have safe gatherings, Henry said.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that 1,408 additional state residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and seven more have died from the virus. A total of 703,345 Indiana residents have tested positive and 12,789 are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

In Allen County, 60 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 39,041 cases. No new deaths were reported Thursday to add to the county's total of 667 deaths.

