Section of Spring Street to close for water-valve work

Spring Street between Leesburg Road and Tyler Avenue will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. tonight while crews replace a water valve, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Bass Road and Spring Street between Tyler Avenue and Hillegas Road will be open to residents and those who work in the area, the city said in a statement. It said a detour will use Hillegas Road, West State Boulevard and Tyler Avenue.

The road is scheduled to reopen at mid-morning Friday, the statement said.