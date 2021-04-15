City continues Blue Star Banner program

The City of Fort Wayne's Blue Star Banner Program will continue this year, recognizing residents and government employees who are actively deployed.

The banners are displayed on light poles on West Jefferson Boulevard from Time Corners to Swinney Park, the city said.

The program began in 2014 and has recognized more than 100 residents and government employees.

Anyone interested in having a banner displayed should complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner.