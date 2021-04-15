Noble County vaccine clinic set next 2 Saturdays

Noble County will accept walk-ins at the COVID Vaccine Clinic this Saturday and next.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Noble County Public Library in Albion, the county EMA & 911 center said today.

Appointments are preferred and can be made by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

The clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine, which is two shots four weeks apart. A government-issued ID card is not needed for vaccination, the department said.

To register, call the COVID Registration Hotline at 260-508-0232 on Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m.