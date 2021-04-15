Verbatim: Holcomb Statement on the State Revenue Forecast

The following was released on Thursday, April 15, 201:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the revenue forecast:

“Indiana continues to significantly outperform national economic averages, providing our state a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth by investing in our people.

“Our next two-year budget will place Indiana in the enviable position to make long-term, wise and historic investments in our schools and education partners, market-driven workforce development programs, law enforcement officials, local community quality of life and place programs, transformational infrastructure projects, enhanced and expanded economic development tools, pay off debt, and pay cash for once-in-a-lifetime state facilities assets.

“Credit is due to many over the coming weeks, but Hoosier resiliency and all our healthcare workers who stood in the gap have powered our state’s success. They’re the reason we’re realizing the gains we celebrate today and more importantly, what they’ll lead to as we build one Indiana, for all!”