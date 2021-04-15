Indiana: 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 1,408 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and seven additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,789 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 703,345 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,316,399 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,311,123 Wednesday. A total of 9,334,460 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. A mobile unit site, administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St. To make an appointment there or at other sites around the state, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A total of 3,588,808 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,091,055 first doses and 1,497,753 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.