FWPD dealing with barricaded suspect

Police are at the scene of a barricaded person on South Wayne Avenue.

Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was attempting to serve a search warrant at 2436 South Wayne Ave.

The homeowner let officers inside, but the officers heard someone loading a gun, Walker said.

Fort Wayne officers were called about 10:30 a.m. and have been trying to get the person inside to come out.

The homeowner is not the suspect, police said.