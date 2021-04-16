The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, April 16, 2021 5:18 pm

    Komets sign goaltender Robbie Beydoun

    The Journal Gazette

    The Komets said today they had signed goaltender Robbie Beydoun.

    Beydoun, 24, of Plymouth, Michigan, finished his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin, going 11-8-0 with a 2.66 goals against average in his senior season, the Komets said in a statement. He also played three seasons at Michigan Tech.

    Forward Zach Pochiro and goaltender Dylan Ferguson have been placed on 14-day injured reserve and forward Nolan LaPorte has been activated from injured reserve, the Komets said.

     

     

     

     

     

