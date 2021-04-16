Friday, April 16, 2021 12:41 pm
Coroner's office: Passenger in January car crash died accidentally
The Journal Gazette
The manner of death in a January car crash has been ruled accidental, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Robert Allen Koenig Jr., 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy and subsequent investigation. It said his death was the 14th in motor-vehicle crashes so far this year.
Koenig was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree just after 4 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 300 block of West Washington Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
