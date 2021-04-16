Indiana: 1,327 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 1,327 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 704,632 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,803 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,320,902 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,316,399 Thursday, the statement said. It said a total of 9,372,082 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment today through Sunday, the statement said

It said the speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available at the speedway later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Other appointments around the state can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

As of today, a total of 3,646,880 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,119,408 first doses and 1,527,472 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.