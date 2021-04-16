IU names Pamela S. Whitten new president

Indiana University today named Pamela S. Whitten, the president of Kennesaw State University in Georgia, as its 19th president, succeeding Michael A. McRobbie, effective July 1.

Whitten, IU's first female president, was appointed by the university's board of trustees following an extensive search, said Michael J. Mirro, the board's chair.

An internationally recognized faculty expert in telemedicine, Whitten holds a doctorate in communication studies from the University of Kansas, a master's degree in communication from the University of Kentucky and a bachelor's degree in management from Tulane University.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.