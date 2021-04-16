The Journal Gazette
 
    State's jobless rate 3.9% in March

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% for March, and the national rate is 6%, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

    Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 5,895 during the previous month, the department said in a statement. It said this was a result of a decrease of 3,644 unemployed residents and a decrease of 2,251 employed residents.

    Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.1% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.5%, the statement said.

     

