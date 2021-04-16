Friday, April 16, 2021 8:38 am
Lake Avenue lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Lake Avenue between Coliseum Boulevard and Reed Road will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish April 27.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
