Silver Alert issued for Evansville woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Evansville woman missing since Thursday evening, state police said.

Bonabeth Nishimura is 5 feet 6, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a navy coat, black corduroy pants, brown shoes and was driving a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with Indiana plate 465AJJ.

Nishimura is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.