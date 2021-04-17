Indiana: 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health said Saturday that 1,263 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 707,111 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,808 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,330,579 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,320,902 Friday, the statement said. It said a total of 9,420,805 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Federal Emergency Management Agency clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-24 at the Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., in Warsaw.

The Indiana Department of Health also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-22 at the First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Dr., in Columbia City.

To find other vaccination sites, visit ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 3,699,872 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,147,224 first doses and 1,552,648 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.