Car fire spreads to mobile home

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a car blaze that damaged a mobile home early today.

Crews arrived at 2220 Dunkelberg Road and found flames spreading from the burning vehicle to the trailer at 3:19 a.m., officials said.

Two adults escaped without injury before firefighters arrived and they had the blaze under control in 20 minutes.

No further information was provided.

Patrons escape Las Lomas fire

Fire investigators in Fort Wayne said 25 adults at the Las Lomas Mexican Grill, 2202 S. Fairfield Ave., escaped harm after being forced to flee the eatery Friday night.

Crews arrived at 9:50 p.m. and found a fire in a storage area at the back of the restaurant, but had it under control 10 minutes later, officials said.

The blaze remains under investigation.