Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,041 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 708,067 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,815 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. Another 409 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,334,030 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,330,579 on Saturday. A total of 9,445,712 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Appointments are still available at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is currently offering the Moderna vaccine, and the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccination.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering vaccinations without an appointment today until 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

An additional FEMA mobile unit administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate until 3 p.m. today at:

Lake County:

Gary Flea Market

1900 W. 41st Ave.

Gary, IN 46408

Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

The Indiana Department of Health also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the following locations:

Whitley County:

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr.

Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County:

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St.

Logansport, IN 46947

Lawrence County:

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St.

Bedford, IN 47421

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 3,728,001 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,160,842 first doses and 1,567,159 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.