Audio-Technica recalls charging cases sold with Audio-Technica wireless headphones due to the portable charging cases can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the charging cases and contact Audio-Technica for instructions on returning the charging cases for a free replacement charging case. Audio-Technica will provide consumers with a prepaid return shipping label and will send consumers a replacement charging case upon receipt of the returned case.

Consumers can contact Audio-Technica at 800-518-2520 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@atus.com or online at audio-technica.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

This recall involves the charging cases sold with Audio-Technica Wireless Headphones, Model ATH-CK3TW. The charging cases are made of plastic and were sold in black, blue, white and red colors. All colors of the charging cases will be replaced. The model number is printed on the rear of the charging case.

The firm has received four reports of incidents of the charging cases overheating, all outside of the United States. These incidents resulted in damage to the charging cases and to the surfaces on which charging occurred. No injuries have been reported.

The charging cases were sold at American Musical Supply, Inmotion Entertainment Group, Micro Electronics, Music and Arts Center stores and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com and audio-technica.com from December 2019 through February 2021 for between $100 and $120.