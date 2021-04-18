Battat recalls B. toys Firefly Frank infant teethers sold exclusively at Target

Battat recalls B. toys Firefly Frank infant teethers due to the plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from young children and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Battat to return by mail for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Battat toll-free at 844-963-2479 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@battatco.com or online at www.battatco.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves B. toys Light-Up Firefly Teether Glowy Chews – Firefly Frank, plastic infant teethers. The colorful teethers shaped like a Firefly are blue, green and red and light up when shaken.

Battat has received 14 reports of the wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off, including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.

The teethers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2019 through February 2021 for about between $6 and $10.