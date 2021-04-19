Freeze warning issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The warning is from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday in northeast Indiana and most of northwest Ohio, the weather service said. In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, the warning is from 3 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, but sub-freezing temperatures are also possible Thursday and Friday morning.

The weather service said residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. It said outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly; in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained; and above-ground pipes should be covered to protect them from freezing.