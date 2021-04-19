Parkview Mirro Center marks 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination

Parkview Mirro Center marked its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at 11:10 a.m. today.

New Haven resident Michael Reinbolt was the recipient of the milestone dose. His wife, Susan, received the 99,999th dose, Parkview Health said in a statement.

The couple will be celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary this year and look forward to spending more time with their family, especially their grandchildren, one of whom is expected to be born at the end of June, the statement said.