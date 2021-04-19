Amazon announces Fort Wayne center to create 1,000 jobs

Amazon made it official Monday -- it's building a huge fulfillment center that will create nearly 1,000 full-time jobs on Fort Wayne's northwest side.

Dubbed Project Mastodon locally, the 634,000 square-foot fulfillment center is being built at 5510 Flaugh Road, near West Washington Center Road and U.S. 30.

Amazon said the center is expected to open in 2022, and its jobs will pay at least $15 an hour and provide comprehensive benefits to employees from their first day on the job.

Local officials have been talking about the project since early March, but never formally identified Amazon, saying they were bound by a non-disclosure agreement.

Amazon said Monday the Fort Wayne facility will be its first fulfillment center in Indiana to use innovative and advanced robotics technology. Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, the company said.

Amazon currently has fulfillment and sortation centers in Greenfield, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Jeffersonville, Plainfield and Whitestown.

"Amazon choosing Fort Wayne for the location of their new fulfillment center is a sign of continued progress and momentum in our City. We wouldn't be where we are today with this significant investment without a strong partnership with Amazon and leadership from the City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. I also appreciate and value the approvals the project received from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and Fort Wayne City Council," Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. "Offering livable wages through employment opportunities such as this one will position individuals and families in Fort Wayne to be successful."

In addition to its $15-an-hour wages, Amazon said it will offer comprehensive benefits including full health insurance, such as prescription drug, dental and vision coverage. The company said it also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest more than $700 million to provide skill-improvement training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon employees from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company's corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores and transportation network, or to pursue career paths outside of Amazon, the company said.

All associates will go through hours of safety training and have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon's upskilling programs such as Career Choice. In this program, the company will prepay up to 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program's launch, more than 40,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment, said Amazon has invested has invested more than $11.9 billion in the state since 2010, through its local fulfillment center and cloud infrastructure, research facilities and compensation to thousands of employees in the state.

"Indiana has been a source of exceptional talent for Amazon and we're excited to continue our growth by adding additional job opportunities on top of the 20,000 current Amazon employees working across the Hoosier state," she said.

Jim Staton, interim Indiana secretary of commerce, said, "This facility will serve countless customers across the country, further cementing Indiana's position as one of top states for doing business."

