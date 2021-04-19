Fort Wayne-area jobless rate 4.5% in March

The Fort Wayne-area jobless rate was 4.5% in March -- just slightly higher than the 4.4% in February, figures released today show.

The labor force for the Allen, Wells and Whitley counties' metropolitan statistical area was 216,129 last month, with 206,434 of those individuals employed, Indiana Department of Workforce Development data shows.

In March last year the jobless rate was 3.5%. The labor force then included 214,207 people, with 206,607 employed, just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting -- but before many businesses shut down at least temporarily.

Those who most closely watch and evaluate economic indicators say comparing the same month year-to-year typically provides better insight, because of seasonal changes such as hiring and even weather.

In February this year, the jobless rate was 4.4%, with a labor pool that included 217,846.

Many of the pandemic-related shutdowns occurred in mid to late March in Indiana last year, as businesses shifted to comply with the governor's stay-at-home orders to more easily enable social distancing.

COVID-19 has killed more than 12,800 Hoosiers in the past year, including nearly 670 in Allen County. Thousands of others have been infected with the virus.

The county-by-county data for April is scheduled for release May 21.

