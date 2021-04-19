Drug Take Back initiative this Saturday

Collection sites will be set up around the area this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 20th annual Prescription Drug Take Back initiative.

Residents can properly dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, the organization said today. Liquid and pill medications will be accepted, along with vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges. Needles will not be accepted.

Residents can drop off the unwanted medications at any Indiana State Police post, except for the Toll Road Post. To find a post, go to https://www.in.gov/isp/2382.htm.

To find other locations across the state or the country, go to https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.htm.