Indiana: 770 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 770 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and three additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,818 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 708,779 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,336,468 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,334,030 Sunday. A total of 9,458,498 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

They said a total of 3,747,830 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,174,794 first doses and 1,573,036 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna or single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers ages 16 years-old and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic will be open in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St. A state Department of Health mobile clinic will be held in Columbia City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive.