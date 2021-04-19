Taste of the Arts Festival returns to downtown Fort Wayne

The Taste of the Arts Festival is returning this year with a mix of live and online activities, the festival and Arts United have announced.

The festival will be held on August 28 on the Arts Campus in downtown Fort Wayne, the organizations said in a statement. To improve social distancing, they said, the event will expand to The Landing and Promenade Park.

The festival will include live performances, visual art and food from local restaurants.

“By continuing to offer an online component, we hope to increase accessibility to the festival to those who may not be able to attend the in-person event for a myriad of reasons,” said Thad Tegtmeyer, festival chair, in the statement.

Festival organizers will announce further details as they become available and are subject to change if any public health guidelines for Allen County or the city of Fort Wayne call for heightened precautions.