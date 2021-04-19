Lanes restricted overnight at Coliseum Boulevard pedestrian bridge

Work on a pedestrian bridge will cause intermittent lane restrictions on Coliseum Boulevard tonight.

Crews will be installing access lighting circuits underneath the Parker Cole Crossing bridge west of Crescent Avenue from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation bridge said today.

There will be intermittent lane restrictions in the eastbound and westbound lanes, the department said. Police will be on scene to control traffic.

On April 26, there will be lane restrictions for up to two weeks on the outside westbound lanes under the bridge while crews restore the concrete curb.