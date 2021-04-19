VA opens vaccine clinic to any veteran

Any veteran wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one from the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System regardless of enrollment status or how they were discharged.

Walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be conducted Monday through Wednesday at the Fort Wayne and Marion campuses from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Caregivers, spouses, CHAMPVA recipients and veterans not enrolled in the system should call 800-360-8387, ext. 71101, to pre-register. Eligible veterans can schedule an appointment by dialing ext. 75113.