VA opens vaccine clinic to any veteran
The Journal Gazette
Any veteran wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one from the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System regardless of enrollment status or how they were discharged.
Walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be conducted Monday through Wednesday at the Fort Wayne and Marion campuses from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Caregivers, spouses, CHAMPVA recipients and veterans not enrolled in the system should call 800-360-8387, ext. 71101, to pre-register. Eligible veterans can schedule an appointment by dialing ext. 75113.
