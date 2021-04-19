Fire damages northeast-side home

Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a fire in a vacant home on the city's northeast side early this morning.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to 6314 St. Joe Road just before 8 a.m. on a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and windows of the one-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire was found in a backroom addition that had burned through the floor and into the crawl space, the statement said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes, it said. The road was closed for an hour because of a hose blocking the road.