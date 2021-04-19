Weather service issues freeze watch for area

A freeze watch has been issued for northern Indiana and northwest Ohio from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s, with a low of 24 degrees possible, the National Weather Service said. It said the frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, other vegetation and could damage outdoor plumbing.

The weather service recommended residents take steps now to protect tender plants. To keep pipes from freezing and possibly bursting, residents should wrap, drain or cover outdoor and above-ground water pipes. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.