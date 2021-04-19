Monday, April 19, 2021 6:37 am
Bridge work to restrict, close Clinton Street lanes
The Journal Gazette
Motorists driving downtown should expect lane closures and restrictions on U.S. 27/Clinton Street at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge, beginning today.
Crews will be completing a bridge overlay on the bridge, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today, with the work expected to last into early May.
Traffic will be down to one lane with lane shifts between Jacobs Avenue and Superior street, INDOT said.
