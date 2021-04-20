Republican budget deal to boost teacher pay

INDIANAPOLIS – Republicans unveiled a $37.4 billion budget deal Tuesday that gives K-12 schools nearly $2 billion in new education dollars -- a likely record amount to be used to boost teacher pay statewide.

The final compromise -- to be voted on Wednesday by both the House and Senate -- also spends billions in one-time federal and state dollars. Some of those investments include broadband expansion, health grants, mental health programs, pension paydown, debt repayment, capital projects, grants for struggling businesses and a replenishment of the state unemployment trust fund.

“I think we are living in a rare time…and we are going to seize the day,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb in a joint news conference with legislative leaders.

House Speaker Todd Huston said the budget makes strategic investments but doesn't grow government. He also said it sets the stage for discussing possible tax cuts in the future -- partially because of paying down $900 million in pension and debt obligations.

“In Indiana we get things done for Hoosiers,” Huston said.

State lawmakers got an unexpected fiscal forecast last week predicting $2 billion in additional ongoing state tax revenue. On top of that, the state is spending about $3 billion in federal stimulus funds.

The K-12 tuition support provided by state dollars will grow 4.6% in the first year and 4.3% in the second year -- more than double inflation. In the last 10 budgets spanning 20 years the highest annual increase for K-12 was 3.6% in 2008 and 3.5% in 2002. Both years Democrats controlled the house.

In the last biennial budget, Republicans gave 2.5% each year.

The proposed budget also expands the state's existing voucher program -- increasing the individual grant for students and making families that earn higher incomes eligible -- and creates a new Education Scholarship Account program for special education students costing $10 million in fiscal year 2023.