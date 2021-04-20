Motorcyclist ID'd in Monday fatal crash

A Fort Wayne man involved in a crash on his motorcycle on Monday at the intersection of Indiana 14 and South Noyer Road has died.

Lawrence James Moran Jr., 67, died at a local hospital, the Allen County coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Moran Jr.’s cause of death was blunt-force injury from a motorcycle crash, the statement said. His death is the 15th in vehicle crashes so far this year.